No Medium

Medium is Bad. Stop Using It.

There are a number of problems with Medium and its content. Medium is very slow (compare). Medium's paywall is an insult to good journalism by forcing specific users to pay for content of often questionable quality. The Medium paywall also makes for a suboptimal user experience. When sharing a Medium article, there is a high degree of uncertainty that the person opening the link will be asked to pay money to read the content. The Medium membership model doesn't work for several folks (likely you too). But, most importantly Medium dilutes your brand and negatively impacts essential metrics. If that's not enough read more on Why Medium Actually Sucks.

Please stop using Medium

Switch to Hugo and Netlify (HOWTO), Gatsby on a number of providers, Headless WordPress on Netlify, or literally any blogging platform that leaves you in control of your work and brand. It's not as hard as you might think.

Start a blog in 30 minutes with Hugo, a static site generator written in Go: Find out how Hugo makes building websites fun again.

Migrating from Medium to Hugo walks through how to export your existing Medium site to Hugo using mediumexporter.